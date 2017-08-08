Just like us, Pharrell Williams is absolutely swooning over Rihanna’s stunning look at the Crop Over Festival on Aug. 17. Check out his epic reaction to her sexy outfit here!

Rihanna, 29, really turned heads in her embellished bikini for this year’s Crop Over Festival/Parade in Barbados, and Pharrell Williams took notice! “This is me looking at Rihanna right now,” he said in an Instagram story. “Damn! Damn! Damn! Damn! Damn! Damn! Damn!” Okay, he’s made it pretty clear he thinks she looks like straight FIRE, and we could not agree more. The 29-year-old’s intricate bikini was intensely bejeweled, and featured fishnet stockings that were embellished all the way down her legs. She added out-there shoulder pads and a chunky necklace and bracelets to really make the look stand-out, along with a head piece and massive feathered wings. Plus, her aqua-hued hair was totally on-point!

Pharrell wasn’t the only person to gush over Rih’s look — she also received social media love from her ex, Chris Brown. The 28-year-old singer commented on an Instagram photo Rihanna posted of herself in the outfit with the double-eyes emoji, a subtle message to let her know he has his eyes on her. Back in March, Chris randomly began following Rihanna on the social media site, and he’s clearly continuing to take notice of what she’s posting! Nick Jonas commented on the pic, as well, with two ‘fire’ emojis. We’re obviously all in agreement here that she totally SLAYED this parade!

Rih is in Barbados without her new man, Hassan Jameel, who she was first linked to after they were photographed making out and looking totally hot and heavy in Spain in June. Although their relationship seems to be going well, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she decided not to bring him to Crop Over because she didn’t “want the pressure of having to look out for him.” Fair enough!

