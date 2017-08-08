Rachel Lindsay: I Shut Down Peter Kraus’ Attempt To Get In Touch After ‘The Bachelorette’ Ended

Rachel Lindsay has made her decision, and isn’t looking back on it! In a new interview, the attorney revealed that Peter Kraus did reach out after she chose Bryan Abasolo — and she didn’t want to see him.

We all saw their intense break up on The Bachelorette finale, and up until last night’s live show, Peter Kraus and Rachel Lindsay didn’t have any closure. However, he may have tried to do just that — but she shot it down in order to move forward with her current relationship with Bryan Abasolo. During an interview on Live with Kelly & Ryan, she revealed that after the show, the 29-year-old did try to reach out to her, but she shut it down. “My focus was Bryan,” she told Ryan Seacrest and guest host, Rita Ora. “I didn’t want to re-open things. I wanted to concentrate on Bryan.”

And that’s what she did — they have been having secret rendezvous ever since the show ended, and during the live after show, Rachel and Peter came face-to-face for the first time since their split. It was awkward of course — he admitted he was “shaking like a leaf” because he was so nervous about seeing her again — but they both got the closure they both needed.

When Bryan and Rachel stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, she said that the entire Peter situation was just frustrating. “You see the emotional breakup that Peter and I had and he was ready to propose but at that point, I knew that he wasn’t the one for me and it was really important for me to not have two men standing up there at the end,” Lindsay said via Facetime video (she was stuck in traffic). “I hadn’t seen Peter since what you saw last night. It was more frustrating to see Peter than anything else.”

