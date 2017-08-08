‘The Bachelorette’ Fans, It’s Time To Stop Saying Rachel Should Have Chosen Peter

Just like the rest of the world, I’m Team Peter and have been since day one. But that doesn’t mean Rachel Lindsay should have chosen him. And that doesn’t mean he should be the next bachelor, either.

This season of The Bachelorette was an emotional roller coaster for both Rachel Lindsay, 32, and her finalists. During the finale, America watched while she and Peter Kraus, 29, went through an absolutely devastating break up since she wanted to get engaged and he wanted to just be together — he wasn’t ready after only knowing her for a few weeks. The exes then had to reunite on stage, and the tension was palpable. Clearly they needed closure, clearly there were still feelings there, and clearly, America was angry.

If you went on Twitter, you immediately saw a ton of backlash from fans calling out Rachel for not choosing Peter: he was stunning, sweet, and came off more genuine than her new fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, 37. I agree with all of that. However, Rachel said something during the live show to Peter that really resonated. “I just don’t think this world, this process, this journey, this show, it’s for you. You need more time. You need to see things through,” she told him. “You’re searching for something else. I don’t think it takes away from the person you are. I think you’re sincere and you’re genuine, and it’s beautiful, but I think you just need more time when it comes to these things.”

You may not have heard it, but he said, “I agree.” So why exactly would he be the next star of The Bachelor? Do fans want to see more of him? Of course, but the whole reason it didn’t work with Rachel was because after only weeks of knowing her, he wasn’t ready to propose — and he did not want to propose twice in his life. So why throw him into another show where he would be forced to rush into something? If the show didn’t have to end in a proposal, it’d be a different story; but that has now become the norm, and it’s frowned upon if it doesn’t.

Moral of the story: Peter should find love in his own way. There are clearly a lot of women out there who would be lucky to spend months getting to know him and taking their time. And for the rest of you, who have spent the last 12 hours tearing down Rachel for following her heart, take a break. If she and Bryan are happy, what’s the problem? Isn’t that the whole point of the show anyway?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about the finale? Do you want Peter to be the next bachelor?