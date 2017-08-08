Miley Cyrus Finally Announces Next Album: Find Out When ‘Younger Now’ Is Coming

It’s happening! It’s happening! Miley Cyrus has announced the followup to her 2013 album ‘Bangerz,’ and it’s WAY closer than you think. Here’s when Miley’s next album is dropping!

Miley Cyrus, 24, made the exciting announcement late on Aug. 7 that her next album is titled Younger Now, and it’ll be out Sept. 29 — next month! Hopefully, this means more new music is around the corner (not that we’ll ever stop listening to “Malibu.”) She shared the news by uploading a promo photo on her official website featuring an embellished leather jacket and rope script along with the words “New Album…9.29.” Check it out here!

Fans are already freaking out over the news that Miley’s 6th studio album is on its way. “We have waited so long for this album…Smilers GET YOUR MONEY READY!” one fan tweeted. “THE QUEEN IS FINALLY COMING,” another wrote. Same.

It’s also worth nothing that Miley will be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Rumor has it that she’ll premiere a new single during her performance, and obviously it would be the perfect time to do so! We’ll keep you posted.

