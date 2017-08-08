Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Will Tour ‘Made In The A.M.’ Album One Day: ‘We’ll Reunite’

Be still, our hearts. One Direction never toured their last album ‘Made in the A.M.,’ but in a new interview, Liam Payne confirmed that it’s going to happen. So when is the band reuniting for a tour?!

Liam Payne, 23, has told One Direction fans just about everything they want to know in an Aug. 8 interview, and we love that his desperation for the band to reunite is consistent with ours. “Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future,” he tells BuzzFeed. “We have to — I mean, we’ve got an album we haven’t even toured yet,” he added, referencing their 2015 album Made in the A.M., “And I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.” Well, that would literally make everyone’s life and it needs to happen.

Liam also admitted that he’d like to collaborate with Zayn Malik, 24, sometime soon. “I think I would collaborate best with Zayn because we do really similar types of music,” Liam explained. He’s gushed over Zayn’s hit “Pillowtalk” before, so we know he’s a fan — a collaboration between the two would be so epic!

Finally, the “Get Low” singer gave us some details about a solo tour. “I think I’d like to go in and play arenas. I love a big stage and I like running around,” Liam shared. “I love to do like really big shows, and I want to put on a great show for you guys with loads of different elements so we can all have a good time.” Can’t wait to hear “Strip That Down” live — how about you?

