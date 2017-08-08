‘World Of Dance’: Relive Les Twins’ Best Performances Before The Million Dollar Finale

‘It’s the million dollar moment,’ as Jennifer Lopez described tonight’s finale of ‘World Of Dance’! While we wait for the epic showdown, let’s take a look back at all of Les Twins’ best performances! Relive the Cuts, Qualifers, Duels and more!

It’s no secret that Les Twins have been killing it on the World of Dance stage, week after week! The French brothers — Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois, 28 — have even hit the stage with A-list stars, such as Beyonce, 25, Missy Elliot, 46, and Meghan Trainer, 23. So, it may not be too surprising that they’ve danced their way into the Finals round on World Of Dance! The twins will take the stage during tonight’s season finale, fresh off of an injury, that could have terminated their WOD run completely!

Laurent suffered an injury to his left leg and was wheelchair bound for the Divisional Finals. However, that didn’t stop the super duo from nailing an epic performance to Flume‘s “Some Minds”. The brothers took the stage and put on an emotional dance, which told a story of a wealthy businessman and a homeless man; both portrayed by Les Twins, of course. Although Laurent danced from his wheelchair, the mobility device was basically unnoticeable because their talent surpassed any obstacle in their way.

However, it was the performances leading up to the Divisional Finals that really had us swooned over the stunning French twins. The guys first took the stage all the way back in May, during night one of the Qualifier round. And, their intricate, hip hop routine to 6Lack‘s “Free” was a combination of sexual and creative. And, we were sold! Once they set the bar extremely high during the first week, Les Twins never let the judges down. Week after week, they received praise and endless compliments from Jennifer Lopez, 48, Derek Hough, 32, Ne-Yo, 37, and guest judge, Misty Copeland, 34. So, they’re going to the ones to beat tonight!

Take a look back at Les Twins’ performances from the entire first season of WOD, below!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take home the million dollar prize tonight?