Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Romantic Getaway With Younes Bendjima — See Their Sexy Pics

So hot! Kourtney Kardashian and her younger man Younes Bendjima are currently on a steamy vacation together and we’ve got the photos! Check them out!

Although Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, just got back from their picturesque trip to St. Tropez (where the reality star treated locals to some insane side boob!), it appears they didn’t get their fill because they just jetted off to the beaches of Egypt! And while there, the eldest Kardashian put her enviable figure on full display in the ocean waves! The beach frolicking also gave Younes the opportunity to showcase his washboard abs for his older lady! Check out more pics of this white-hot twosome right here!

And because they were in Egypt, they obviously had to go for a camel ride by the Great Pyramid of Giza! The trip has also included some hookah smoking and sunbathing on the African coast for the adorable Keeping Up with the Kardashians star! And just like in St. Tropez, these two can’t seem to stop smiling when they’re together! After years of drama with Scott Disick, 33, it’s a relief to see Kourt so happy in a romantic relationship! And, according to our sources, this steamy romance has been something of a learning experience for the media maven as well!

“Kourtney is surprised that even though Younes is much younger, she’s still learning a lot from him … especially in the bedroom,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Younes makes her feel different than ever before. And, he actually knows things that she’s never seen.” Whoa! This relationship sounds like a real adventure! No wonder she’s always ready to pick up and scoot out of town with him!

