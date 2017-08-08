Kim Kardashian Flashes Cleavage & Nipples While Braless In Tight White Tank Top

Another day, another sexy Kim Kardashian outfit! This time, the reality star stepped out in a white tank top with nothing underneath, showing off major cleavage and even a peek at her nipples. What do you guys think!?

Somehow, Kim Kardashian, 36, manages to make even the most casual outfits super sexy. While taking a trip to Manny’s Pizzeria in Los Angeles on Aug. 6, Kim rocked high-waisted, cut-off jean shorts with a tight, white tank top tucked in. Since she was braless underneath the tank, Kim’s nipples were on display through the thin fabric, and the skintight ensemble allowed her to flaunt ample cleavage. She paired the look with strappy sandals, wearing minimal makeup and styling her hair sleek and straight. Oh, and how about that oversized fanny pack!? Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, wore a similar accessory just last week — are the Kardashian/Jenner girls bringing this trend back?!

This is far from the first time Kim has stepped out in a revealing ensemble. In fact, more than ever lately, the 36-year-old seems to be embracing the opportunity to show some skin, even on the most casual outings. Many celebrities have jumped on the braless trend this summer, and Kim seems to be leading the way in ditching her bra in even the most sheer outfits. Just last week, on Aug. 1, she was out with Kendall and showed off her full breasts in a completely see-through, black tank!

Meanwhile, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, 40, are reportedly gearing up to become new parents once again — it was reported on July 26 that the surrogate the couple has chosen is three months pregnant! Kim and Kanye have yet to confirm that news themselves. HollywoodLife.com has also heard EXCLUSIVELY that the lovebirds are expecting twins, who will likely be born in Jan. 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s latest look!?