Khloe Kardashian’s 5 Minute Arm Workout — Banish Bat Wings & Get Toned

Having tight, toned arms is a must for so many women, and it’s not impossible! Tone your upper body with these moves loved by Khloe Kardashian!

Khloe Kardashian is all about that fit-life and she’s been sharing some mega-calorie-burning workouts on her app lately. For the upper body, she posted a video and wrote: “I love this quick, do-anywhere workout! All you need are one or two resistance bands and a buddy for maximum motivation (although all 5 moves can be done solo, as well). Just anchor your band to something sturdy and get going, dolls!” Here are the moves:

“Move 1: Bicep curls: Both feet on resistance band, bicep curl with squat. “Squeeze the butt,” trainer Don-A-Matrix said. Bend knees, stand up and curl. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Progression: Alternate kicking legs to side. Then jump feet apart and then together. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Move 2: Chest Press. This is easy to do with a partner. Pull and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Grab opposite ends of resistance bands. Squat slightly and pull back.

Progression: Use one hand. Twist while pulling for 30 seconds.

Move 3: Jump back and straighten knees and row. Progression: Use one hand. Keep hips facing forward. Progression: Twist while jumping – front to side for 30 seconds.

Move 4: Triceps. Step one foot onto the resistance band. Opposite leg lunges slightly forward. Bend and straighten knees. Pull up band behind back for 30 seconds.

Move 5: Chest Press. Face away from partner in lunge. Pull resistance bands out in front, away from chest for 30 seconds.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try Khloe Kardashian’s arm workout and upper body routine?