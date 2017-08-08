Kendall Jenner Poses In A Bra With New Bob — See Her ‘Pretty Woman’ Hair Look

Kendall Jenner is channeling Julia Roberts in her 1990 movie ‘Pretty Woman.’ Rocking a shiny bob with bangs, Kendall looked sexy and seductive in the new snaps. See the pics below!

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in some new photos posted by hairstylist Jen Atkin on August 8. In the pics, she wearing a blue lacy bra and showing off a dramatic hair makeover! It’s clearly just a wig, but we are loving this bob and bangs combo! She looks like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman! Indeed, Jen said in the caption: “I call her “Vixen Vivianne” 🥀⛓@kendalljenner x @1maryphillips #jenatkinhair #todayonset #prettywomanalways.” Julia’s character was Vivian, but you get the point! Since Kendall is the face and body of La Perla lingerie, this shoot could be for an upcoming campaign. We’ll have to wait and see!

Jen has been busy. The day before she worked with Kendall, she gave Ken’s sister Khloe Kardashian a hair makeover as well — a short, sexy bob! “Fresh ✂️ for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian 🍬 If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up! 😭😭😭😭 who loves her with short hair?” Jen was pretty sarcastic in her comment, since Khloe is constantly switching up her length. In fact, it wasn’t even her hair! Khloe wrote on Twitter: “You guys I didn’t cut my real hair. I braided all my hair up and I sewed on a weave and I cut the weave hair. I wouldn’t cut my real hair.” There you have it! The entire family loves wigs!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kendall Jenner’s bob hair with bangs?