Has Kailyn Lowry Decided On A Baby Name Yet? Chelsea Houska Is Making ‘A List’ For Her

Looks like Kailyn Lowry needs help choosing a name for her new son! The ‘Teen Mom’ gave birth last week, but she’s ‘still trying to pick’ a name as of a few hours ago. Luckily, co-star Chelsea Houska has her back!

Fans are getting impatient with Kailyn Lowry, 25! After announcing the birth of her third child on Aug. 5, the reality star has yet to pick a name for her baby boy. Revealing on the evening of Aug. 7 that she’s “still trying to pick one,” she told fans that she thinks she’s “overthinking it.” And while she may be right, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, 25, is willing to help her out! Tweeting just minutes after Kail confessed she’s still working on a name, Chelsea wrote, “Making a baby name list for @ KailLowry,” followed by laughing emojis. Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

Kailyn already is the proud mom to sons Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3. So clearly the mom-of-three prefers names that are unique but not TOO out there. Commenting on Chelsea’s tweet, fans immediately started offering up name suggestions of their own. “Lucas. Issac, Lincoln and Lucas sound great together,” one Twitter-user wrote. Another said, “Kylo and he can be known as baby Lo still lol.” We can’t say we’re surprised Kailyn has been so indecisive though. After all, she’s seemed pretty unsure about what she would name her third bundle of joy throughout her entire pregnancy.

At one point she even conducted a Twitter poll to have her followers vote on names. “I like last name for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for Baby Lo?” Kailyn tweeted back in July, along with the poll allowing fans to weigh in. Murphy was NOT a winner though with 78 percent of her followers voting “no,” and just 22 percent giving it a thumbs-up. She later revealed she was thinking of the name for a girl, as she still didn’t know what she was having.

Making a baby name list for @KailLowry 😂😂 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 8, 2017

Still trying to pick one 😂 I think I'm overthinking it https://t.co/icW8G29W4B — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 8, 2017

It looks like Kailyn’s on her own when it comes to picking a name, as her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, reportedly wants nothing to do with their son. Even still though, the author is hopeful that he’ll come around soon. “The past times she has given birth she’s been in a relationship with the baby daddy, but this time round it’s just her,” an insider recently revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously she knows what she’s doing as she has two boys already, but that doesn’t make the situation any less daunting.” Hopefully we’ll find out baby Lo’s name soon — and a pic wouldn’t hurt either!

