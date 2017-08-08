Justin Bieber Won’t Write New Music For A While After Canceling His Tour: It’s Time For Him To ‘Regroup’

Desperate for new music from Justin Bieber!? Well, according to our insider, the crooner is stepping back from music for a while including writing his next album!

On July 25, news broke that Justin Bieber had canceled the remainder of his Purpose Tour in order to focus on his faith! Naturally this immediately got fans wondering if the 24-year-old superstar would also be using the time off-stage to get to work on new tunes! Welp, thanks to our insider, we finally have our answer! Take a look back at the “What Do You Mean?” singer’s globetrotting tour right here!

“Justin wants to take a complete break from music for a while, regroup and just spend some time getting his head together,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin has worked his butt off pretty much from childhood, and his life has been this crazy, fame-fueled roller coaster. He wouldn’t change a thing, but, he really needs to step aside for a bit, catch his breath, and take some time out to reevaluate his goals and center himself. Justin wants to take this time off to rest and recuperate, reflect on his life and get himself back on track.” Well, if anyone’s earned it, it’s Justin!

This definitely reinforces what he wrote in his lengthy Instagram post on Aug. 2, in which he expression exhaustion and a desire to be “sustainable,” after shocking fans by canceling the rest of the Purpose Tour. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote to his followers. “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Something tells that, regardless of when Justin decides to take the stage again, his legion of Beliebers will come out to support him!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Justin canceled his tour AND won’t be recording new music? Let us know!