Jimmy Kimmel Epically Spoofs 'BIP's Most Dramatic Season Yet With Adorable Toddlers — Watch

Although ‘The Bachelorette’ has ended, fans have ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to look forward to! Getting fans in the ‘BIP’ spirit, Jimmy Kimmel debuted his own version of the show — starring toddlers — & it’s so hilarious!

Rachel Lindsay‘s, 32, season of The Bachelorette has officially come to a close, which means it’s time for Bachelor in Paradise! But before BIP‘s wild new season premieres on Aug. 14, Jimmy Kimmel, 49, is giving Bachelor Nation a whole new series to obsess over — Baby Bachelor in Paradise, the latest spin-off to his hilarious Baby Bachelor parodies. Even better, Jimmy promises his new reality spoof will be just as drama-filled as the original adult version, and from the looks of this first clip, we believe it! The new mini series brings back some familiar faces — like Dylan (who dressed as Captain America during Baby Bachelorette), Ethan (a wild child who “doesn’t play by the rules”), and notorious bad boy Alex (who just got out of prison for setting a meth lab on fire).

There’s also some new faces like Kennedy (a baby real estate agent), Dominic (who’s just looking for “wuv”), and Bella (an administrative assistant). One new girl who’s sure to stir up some drama is “crazy” Mayzie whose favorite animal is a shark “because they eat people.” Cosette is a good girl who only likes bad boys, which may get her into some trouble, as she admittedly makes “bad decisions.” LOL. In the clip, Mayzie and Brendan are seen spending some time together, but while Mayzie seems enthralled with Brendan, as she adorably kissed his shoulder upon meeting, Brendan told Jimmy he’s a bit confused about his feelings. Click here to see pics of Jimmy’s own baby son, Billy.

“She’s so beautiful,” he confessed to the cameras, adding, “But crazy.” When Jimmy asked him if he could see himself spending the rest of his life with Mayzie, the little cutie responded, “I think maybe, but she’s kind of scary.” Jimmy asked, “Does it scare you to be in love, or are you just scared OF her?” “I’m just scared of her,” Brendan said confidently. What an exciting season, right? Make sure to tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET, and look out for Bachelor in Paradise, which returns Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET — both on ABC.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for this season’s Bachelor in Paradise? Do you think Jimmy’s spoof is funny?