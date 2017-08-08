Just seven months after giving birth to son Eissa, Janet Jackson’s rehearsing for her tour! Her post-baby body is incredible, by the way, and we have the pic to prove it!

Janet Jackson, 51, busted her butt to get back in shape after giving birth to son Eissa, and the results are stunning! The pop legend posted a photo from her tour rehearsal, and she’s looking better than ever! We’re so stoked to see Janet rehearsing again, especially after she had to postpone her scheduled 2016 tour. It’s clear that at 51 years old, Janet’s still got the moves — and just seven months after giving birth, too. Just look at her busting it in the studio!

The “Rhythm Nation” singer lost a whopping 50 pounds in just a few months after having baby Eissa, and we suspect the amount of baby weight loss has only grown since then. Her post-baby body is on point! Janet was able to lose the weight through old fashioned “training, dieting and eating clean,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. Janet worked hard to shed the notoriously difficult baby weight so that she could resume touring as soon as possible. Seriously; is there anything women can’t do?

Now that she’s settled into new motherhood and achieved her fitness goals, as well, Janet’s ready to dedicate herself to this epic new tour, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is just starting to get her head into her upcoming tour now, and starting to gear up mentally. She knows it is time to get back to work, and the lucky thing is that she will be able to take Eissa with her, so it’s not like she has to make a choice between motherhood and career — Janet really has got it all.”

