Izzy Bizu Teases New Music & Gushes Over Tourmate Coldplay’s Chester Bennington Tribute

Londoner Izzy Bizu is supporting Coldplay on their summer stadium tour, but she took the time to stop by and give us an update as to when we can except the followup to her album ‘A Moment of Madness!’

This interview with Izzy Bizu has been edited and condensed for clarity. Click through the gallery to see photos from her visit to HollywoodLife.com, and catch her on tour with Coldplay throughout August.

How was the first date with Coldplay?

It went really well! Everyone’s really nice. I’ve never come across such an easy-going crew, and everyone’s skating backstage or has scooters because it’s so big. You need to get around [the arena.]

What are you looking forward to on tour?

This is the biggest American tour we’ve done so far, and it feels good. I’m excited to explore different cities; go hiking in Canada. Miami should be fun!

Did you watch Coldplay? Chris did that tribute to Chester Bennington…

Of course! It was so good. I knew it was going to be amazing, but it was even better than I’d thought it would be. With the lights and fireworks, I felt like a child again when I watched it.

What do you try to bring to your set when you’re opening like that?

I just want them to feel chill and happy.

What’s your dream collaboration?

I’d like to work with Tyler the Creator. I like the way his mind works, and his lyrics, and the way he directs his videos is insane.

Can we expect a followup to A Moment of Madness?

Yeah! I’m writing some new stuff at the moment, experimenting with some new sounds.

What’s inspiring your writing right now?

Experiences and emotions. [Laughs]

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Lost Paradise.” It’s what I’m feeling at the moment. My favorite one to play live right now is “Adam & Eve” or “Pleasure,” which is a new one.

Finally, what’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

Skating and psychology.