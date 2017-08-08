Is Ronda Rousey Joining The WWE? She’s ‘Training’ To Have A ‘Run’ At WrestleMania

Let’s get ready to rumble! Ronda Rousey is thinking about taking her talents to the WWE, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned! The MMA legend is staying on her grind, ‘training’ to have a ‘run’ at WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey, 30, became a household name with her superstar persona and insane martial art skills. Now, it looks like she’s ready to expand her horizons! The rumor mill has been going into overdrive, since the MMA star is reportedly considering trying her luck in the WWE. She’s already hitting the ground running and “training” to dominate her competition. “The WWE and Ronda have had a great relationship for quite a while and they have been trying to come around to do something together for a long time,” a source close to Ronda tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This wouldn’t be her first time collaborating with pro wrestlers! See pics of WWE stars, here.

“She has appeared at WrestleMania and mixed it up in the recent past but now she is starting to train to have a run in the WWE and work to a match at next years WrestleMania,” our insider close to Ronda added. The combat sports fighter previously slayed the game when appearing at WrestleMania 31, Summerslam 2014 and an AIW event as well. Ronda has been staying on her grind, ever since her devastating loss at UFC 207 in 2016, when she suffered a crushing and shocking defeat to Amanda Nunes, 29. She finally broke her silence on Jan. 9, sharing a quote by J.K. Rowling, 52, about rebuilding her life after hitting “rock bottom.” Ronda was still very upset by her loss to Holly Holm, 35, as she even opened up about her depression following the match.

Luckily, Ronda is ready to focus on her future! Her boyfriend, UFC fighter Travis Browne, 35, popped the question in New Zealand in April, asking for her hand in marriage under a waterfall. The lovebirds have been going strong since 2015 and they’re already excited for the nuptials ahead. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she told TMZ. “It could be really easy, because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ronda should join the WWE? Tell us, below!