Holland Taylor Slams ‘Bullsh-t’ Way Women Are Cast: ‘I Will Not Play A Generic Wife’

At 74, Holland Taylor gets to be picky about her roles. So, why was she drawn to the role of Ida Silver in ‘Mr. Mercedes?’ HollywoodLife.com sat down with her exclusively at Comic-Con.

Holland Taylor has been acting for fifty years, and now she’s taking on a whole new role. In Mr. Mercedes, she takes on the part of Ida Silver, the neighbor to Detective Bill Hodges (played by Brendan Gleeson) — a part that wasn’t in the Stephen King book originally. However, Holland got a call from writer David Kelley, who explained the importance of the new character.

“The detective was living such a dark life that David felt that the audience needed somebody they could identify with,” Holland told HollywoodLife.com exclusively during San Diego Comic-Con International. “The part is not a very big part, it’s just key to Bill. He did not want me [around], he had no interest in me except as a neighbor. I wanted more than that — not as much as he feared. It’s a very complex part. David has made it part of the series, and I think it’s a very smart move.” However, while she adored doing the role, she does warn fans not to get too attached.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if something unfortunate happened to this character giving the genre and giving that Bill fears that anyone close to him is going to meet an unfortunate end… which is probably true,” she told us.

Holland also told us that for her, she gets to choose the roles that she feels will make an impact. She’s well aware that women get put into the bubbles — cast as the wives or the girl next door, instead of the lead. But that’s not something that’s a reality for her.

“I actually don’t take those roles. I just won’t. At a certain point, I was lucky enough to be able to get roles and be offered them. Earlier in my career, I didn’t pick and chose again I did whatever job I got, but I don’t anymore,” she told us. “I just will not play a generic wife, mother, granny, sister, because it’s such bullsh-t. It’s such bullsh-t.” So what tips does she have for other young actresses? “Open your eyes to the world, go to museums, be cultures,” she said.

Mr. Mercedes premieres August 9 at 8PM on AUDIENCE Network.