‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14: Matthew Morrison’s Return & More Spoilers Revealed At TCAs

Can Sept. 28 just hurry up and get here already? Season 14 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ kicks off with a two hour premiere and we’ve got the scoop behind Matthew Morrison’s return and more big spoilers!

We can’t wait for season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy to get underway, and the cast began spilling some secrets of what’s to come at Grey Sloan Memorial. Former Glee star Matthew Morrison, 38, gets to turn into a bad guy and confirmed he has a “big role” ahead as Jo’s abusive husband Dr. Paul Stadler. We’re not sure how he’ll end up tracking down Camilla Luddington‘s character after all these years, but the bad doc will have a major storyline.

Jessica Capshaw‘s Dr. Arizona Robbins’ burgeoning relationship with Eliza Minnick is history, as we saw the hospital consultant get canned in the season 13 finale. “I think I can safely tell you that she leaves,” she told E! News during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “She’s peace out. She’s gone. She leaves Arizona high and dry after all that super love talk.” Oh no! We’re still not over the demise of Calzona, so hopefully she’ll find a new love interest in season 14.

Meredith’s love life with Dr. Nathan Riggs is thrown for a loop when his long thought to be dead girlfriend — Owen’s sister Dr. Megan Hunt — is found alive after going missing for 10 years in Afghanistan. The character has a mutli-story arc so we don’t know if Megan will be around for awhile, but the actress who played her in a season 13 flashback had to be recast. Timeless star Abigail Spencer takes over from Bridget Regan, who is busy shooting TNT’s The Last Ship. Megan being back among the living is going to provide some emotional scenes for Kevin McKidd’s Owen and Martin Henderson‘s Riggs.

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) mentioned old favorite Dr. Teddy Altman in the season 13 finale when she confirmed that she was with Megan and yes, actress Kim Raver will be reprising her role after getting canned by Owen in season eight. She’s apparently still a chief of the Army Medical Command so we don’t know if she’ll be heading back to Seattle, as she’s only signed on for a guest arc.

Perhaps the most important addition to the show comes behind the scenes, as Krista Vernoff returns to the show after serving as head writer for seasons one through seven — AKA when Grey’s was REALLY REALLY GOOD!!! She’ll be part of Shonda Rimes‘ showrunning team. She penned the first two episodes of season 14, and Jessica described the scripts to E! as, “So much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey’s. It’s very funny. It’s very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it’s what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group.” A to the MEN to THAT!!!

