Glen Campbell Dies: Country Stars React To ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Singer’s Death

Legendary country singer Glen Campbell died on Aug. 8 after battling Alzheimer’s for years, and the country world is mourning the loss of their star. See the heartfelt condolences here.

Glen Campbell, a singer, guitarist and TV host who bridged country and pop music, has died at the age of 81, according to a statement on his official website. Country fans and the music world at large are mourning the icon, who was best known for the hits “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and “Country Boy.” He announced that he had Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, and he lost his battle on Aug. 8.

Celebrity fans have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on his passing, as Paul McCartney band member Brian Ray wrote: “R.I.P. To the great Glen Campbell who leaves a trail of music from Beach Boys to solo and so much more. Thank you for sharing your gift.” Many more messages are sure to follow soon.

Our hearts go out to Glen’s loved ones during this difficult time.

The great @GlenCampbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.. #RIP — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 8, 2017

R.I.P. To the great Glen Campbell who leaves a trail of music from Beach Boys to solo and so much more. Thank you for sharing your gift pic.twitter.com/ZjNYuc6IVk — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) August 8, 2017

I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 8, 2017

