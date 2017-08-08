Glen Campbell Dead: Legendary Singer, 81, Dies After Longtime Battle With Alzheimer’s

Legendary country icon, Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81. The ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ singer died on August 8 in Nashville, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to TMZ, which claims the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer died at a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients. The official Instagram account for the country icon confirmed his death on August 8, with a heartfelt message. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” the account captioned a photo of Campbell.

The account also provided information on where friends, family and fans can send well wishes too. “In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimer’s research may be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the donation page at Careliving.org,” the statement read. Campbell’s wife, Kim, is expected to make a personal statement.

