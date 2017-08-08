‘Game Of Thrones’ New Theory: Will Drogon Reveal That Jon Snow’s A Targaryen?

Jon Snow has yet to come face-to-face with one of Dany’s dragons. However, could Drogon help Jon Snow discover that he’s a secret Targaryen? This new theory is very interesting.

From the looks of the new preview for the Aug. 13 episode of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow is going to get an up close and personal look at Dany’s dragon, Drogon. But will Drogon and Jon Snow’s first interaction hint that Jon is actually a Targayen? Well, this fan on Reddit certainly believes so. “I feel like that will be the first big moment where Dany realizes something is up with Jon, Drogon perhaps acting submissive or something like that to indicate he’s special in some way,” LtRavs wrote. “I still don’t think they reveal his lineage until the final episode or possibly next season.” Another fan, KailasB, added on to the theory, I think it will reveal he has a connection with the dragons, but it still makes more sense for him to connect with Rhaegal in the long run.”

This theory adds support to an important scene in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series. In A Dance With Dragons, Quaithe, a shadowbinder from Asshai, said to Daenerys: “Remember who you are, Daenerys. The dragons know. Do you?” If Drogon picks up on Jon Snow, this will be the biggest hint towards his true lineage since the season 6 finale.

Many fans believe that Jon Snow will end up riding one of Daenerys’s dragons. Probably Rhaegal, since he’s named after Jon’s father, Rhaegar Targaryen. In the books, while in the House of the Undying, Daenerys has a vision of Rhaegar saying “the dragon has three heads.” Most people assume that this means that there will be three dragon riders. With Jon Snow being a real Targaryen, then his probability of riding one of those dragons is higher than most.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drogon will recognize Jon Snow? Let us know!