‘Game Of Thrones’ EP Hints At Jon & Daenerys Romance: They’re ‘Attracted’ To Each Other

There’s some major flirting going on between Jon Snow and Dany on ‘Game of Thrones.’ The show’s EP confirmed that the pair is starting to be ‘attracted to each other.’ Would you ship them, even though they’re related?

The tension between Jon Snow and Daenerys in that cave on the Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones wasn’t just coming from Jon Snow’s refusal to bend the knee to Daenerys. There was definitely some sexual tension there. “They’re starting to be attracted to each other,” showrunner David Benioff, 46, said during HBO’s Inside the Episode special. “And so much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote, it’s just the two of them in a small space standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that.”

Matt Shakman, 42, who directed the Aug. 6 episode, also teased the possibility of a Jon Snow and Daenerys romance. “It’s also undeniable that there’s something happening between them personally, as well,” he told IGN. “I think there is a lot of subtle chemistry happening there between the two of them…” Subtle is an understatement! Jon Snow and Daenerys can’t stop flirting with their eyes!

But you have to remember, Jon Snow and Daenerys are technically related. Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, who is Dany’s older brother. Yes, that means Daenerys is Jon Snow’s aunt. While some fans are adamantly against a Jon Snow and Dany romance, incest isn’t uncommon on Game of Thrones. Dany’s parents, Aerys and Rhaella, were brother and sister. Jaime and Cersei Lannister are also involved in an incestuous relationship. Even though Jon and Dany are related, they don’t know that. You know you totally want them to become a thing. Their chemistry is off the charts! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jon Snow and Daenerys should stay in the friend zone or become something more? Let us know!