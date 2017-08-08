How Gabrielle Union Keeps Her Flat Abs Despite Eating Bacon & Drinking Beer

Gabrielle Union has balance down to a science. She hits the gym, but hates it. She does it so she can indulge in her favorite treats — see her workout routine and diet below!

Gabrielle Union, 44, looks AMAZING on the September issue of Health magazine. Showing off her toned stomach, she reveals she is not a fan of the gym! “I’m not one of those people, like, ‘I can’t start my day without it.’ Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes. But I work out because I have a family history of diabetes and heart disease. Knowing what I can do to prevent that has been a huge thing. And then there’s my job. Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym.”

She has stayed out of the tabloids but Gab says, “I learn my lesson from other people. So between fearing health issues and fearing ‘Stars, they’re just like us! Look at their cellulite!’ — that keeps me in the gym. Then when I get in there, I get competitive and won’t leave. I basically have the Olympics happening in my mind with strangers. They don’t realize we’re competing, but I usually take gold. Mainly because they’ve left.”

It’s all about balance for the actress, who says, “You know, my grandma lived to be 110, and she drank alcohol, like, every day. I don’t drink every day. But if somebody’s like, ‘Shots!’ I’m like, ‘Yes!’ If someone says, ‘Bacon!’ I’m like, ‘Yes!’ She lived. I definitely live.”

To fight bloat and keep up her tight tummy, she says, “When I come back from vacation, I’ll amp up the cardio.” She also revealed she loves squats because she’s working on her booty. And even though she’s super glam, she says her favorite moments are when she’s more low-key, “Out there on the deck, when I have a bikini on, holding a cold beer, and my husband’s there. I’m not in hair and makeup. I’m just chilling at home.”

