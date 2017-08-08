Foods You Totally Need To Avoid While Having Your Period: How To Lessen Cramping & Bloating

Having your period sucks, but you can totally make it easier on yourself with what you eat and drink. We’ve got the details on how you can lessen cramping, bloating and mood swings just by changing up your diet.

That time of the month is always going to come, but your period doesn’t have to make you feel miserable. You can lessen effects of bloating, cramping, mood swings and just plain feeling gross by what you put in your body. The number one enemy when it comes to the monthly puffy bloating is processed and fast foods, so make sure to avoid burgers and fries at all costs. “All processed and fast foods, as well as excessive dairy” are the worst, Kristin Kilmer, Certified Holistic Health Coach tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So that means skip that milkshake or ice cream sundae along with the rest of your favorite greasy meal.

Make sure to hold off on drinking soda as well! “Carbonated beverages will typically cause bloat from bubbles,” registered dietician and kitchen coach Sarah Mirkin tells us. Believe it or not, there are healthy veggies that you should avoid during that time of the month to stave off bloating. “Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, onions, Brussels sprouts and cabbage are gas-producing and will cause gas and bloating for most woman especially if large portions are consumed,” she reveals.

Stay away from sugary foods if you want to avoid the mood swings that come along with that time of the month. “They feed the cravings even more and make you more hungry, moody and irritable; not to mention extra weight gain. Opt for low glycemic fruits instead or for a cool summer treat, try frozen grapes,” Kristen suggests.

Cramps are the absolute WORST thing about having your period, but there are some ways you can minimize the pain. Start with ditching that morning cup of coffee or switching to decaf. “Caffeine is a gastric irritant that could definitely make cramps much worse. Also fatty, greasy and fried foods could worsen cramps,” Sarah says. Be sure to cut out comfort foods like mac and cheese because they can add to cramping agony. Processed foods, sugar and food with white flour such as bread and pasta all contribute to worsening cramps Kristen tells us.

She also tells us to cut back on the amount of sugary treats you eat because not only will it make cramps worse, it will make you cranky as well! “Sugar can definitely contribute to discomfort and mood swings. Sugar triggers inflammation which can increase pain from cramps. It also triggers a quick spike in blood sugars (which may immediately lift your mood) but it’s almost always followed by a ‘crash,’ making you feel moody, irritable and tired,” she tells us. Kristen suggests substituting natural sugars to feed your sweet tooth, with fruits like dates and bananas.

HollywoodLifers, what’s the worst part about having your period — cramps, mood swings or bloating?