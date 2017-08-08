‘Bachelorette’s Eric Bigger Shades Bryan As Rachel’s ‘Consolation Prize’: ‘He Was Second Place’

Burn!!! Third place ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Eric Bigger is throwing epic shade at Rachel Lindsay’s new fiance Bryan Abasolo, calling him a ‘consolation prize’ after Peter Kraus wouldn’t promise her a proposal.

Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger, 29, seems to agree with many of the show’s fans that Rachel Lindsay, 32, totally settled on Bryan Abasolo, 37, after the man she seemed truly in love with Peter Kraus, 31, couldn’t guarantee he would propose marriage to her. In a Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family interview on Aug. 8, Eric said, “From what was shown last night I think Bryan was the consolation prize. He was second place.” Since the Dallas lawyer was bound and determined to get a ring at the end of her season, she went with the sure thing as Bryan swore he would ask her to marry him while Peter wouldn’t.

Eric thinks that the gorgeous Wisconsin personal trainer should have taken himself out of the running earlier if he knew he couldn’t get engaged to someone he’d only known for six weeks. After all, the motivational speaker was cut loose as Rachel’s third place contestant while Peter moved on to compete for the final rose. “I think what Peter should’ve done is asked to go home earlier, weeks prior,” Eric revealed. “Because it’s like why move forward [if he wasn’t going to propose]?” Click here for pics of The Bachelorette finale.

He thinks that he would have stood a good chance of becoming Rachel’s fiance as a result. “There’s a high percent chance that I would’ve been engaged [to Rachel],” he says. “What we had was magic — it was powerful. It was real for me. It was like what’s happened to my life? This is amazing.”

The whole final episode of The Bachelorette was all about Rachel’s intense feelings for Peter. After their final one on one date she even went to his hotel to try one last time to convince him into proposing her as she SO clearly wanted Peter to be her future husband. While he said he definitely wanted a future with her, marriage was just too important for him to propose after just knowing her for six weeks.

They ended up both crying messes, telling each other how much they loved each other and it was completely clear that Rachel’s heart belonged to Peter. Her breakup with Peter was FAR more emotional than her stale, windy engagement to Bryan, where she seemed more happy about receiving a three-carat diamond ring than the man who came with it.

HollywoodLifers, do agree that Bryan was Rachel’s “consolation prize” after Peter took himself out of the running?