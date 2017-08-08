Drake brought out everyone who’s everyone at OVO Fest on Aug. 7! Not only did Cardi B make an appearance, but Drizzy confirmed that his feuds with The Weeknd and Tory Lanez are over for good.

Drake, 30, is all about togetherness! He surprised the crowd at OVO Fest by inviting fellow Ontarian The Weeknd, 27, on stage to perform ““Crew Love” together, officially putting their beef to rest. He also squashed the bad blood between him and Tory Lanez, who made an appearance to perform his remix of “Controlla.” “This guy right here, we had problems with each other and we hadn’t even met each other,” Drake told the audience. “I met the man and he’s a great guy.” Phew! You can see the epic fan footage below.

Drizzy also brought out Playboi Carti, and Cardi B, 24, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto during his set. The rising star performed her new hit “Bodak Yellow” for the crowd of 16,000, and they were absolutely here for it! Oh, and Rae Sremmurd and French Montana showed up to do “Unforgettable,” while Migos came out for “Bad & Boujee” and “T-Shirt.” Travis Scott also hit the stage for his and Drake’s collaboration “Portland.” Got all that?

Partynextdoor, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods and DVSN performed at the fest, too, but fans were the most pumped over the surprise guests. Who wouldn’t be?

Drake brought out The Weeknd to perform at the OVO Fest. pic.twitter.com/A6BAMO6QEz — xotwdie (@xotwdie) August 8, 2017

WOW. Drake. Cardi B. Playboy Carti. Migos. Rae Sremmurd. French. NELLY. The Weekend 😍. + more! Another amazing #OVOFEST!! pic.twitter.com/x7MwIo5Amo — Angela McLean (@angelamcleanx) August 8, 2017

Finally, fans also freaked out over Drake and Cardi’s new friendship. Backstage, he told her he was proud of her — how sweet is that? And who knows, perhaps a collaboration between the two is on the horizon. Watch:

I love this. And she sounds like a little kid all innocent lol RT @DailyCardi: Drake tells Cardi B he's Proud of her pic.twitter.com/f61pVbBvTi — CoquítoMamí (@dirtyylilsecret) August 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cool that Drake brought out Cardi and The Weeknd at OVO? Tell us if you’ve ever been to the fest!