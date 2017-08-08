Drake Thinks Chris Brown’s ‘Comment Creeping’ On Rihanna Is ‘Sad & Desperate’

Trying too hard? Chris Brown nearly broke the internet when he liked Rihanna’s sizzling Crop Over pic. After hearing about Breezy’s flirty comment, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Drizzy thinks his ‘creeping’ is coming across as ‘desperate.’

Rihanna, 29, looked drop-dead gorgeous at the Crop Over Festival, so of course she was getting all sorts of attention. Her ex, Chris Brown, 28, publicly thirsted over her sexy style, commenting a googly-eyed emoji underneath one of her smoldering pics. Now, we’ve learned that Drake, 30, thought her former flame was trying way too hard. “Drake thinks Chris looks sad, lonely and desperate for comment creeping on Rihanna’s Instagram,” a source close to Drizzy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna. Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna.”

“Drake is not afraid of Chris and even reached out to Rihanna to let her know that he is willing to talk to Chris if she needed him to tell Chris to back off,” our insider revealed. “Drake even joked with his own team that, if Chris is not careful, he is going to find himself on the bad end of another restraining order.” RiRi turned heads as she arrived to the Kadooment Parade on Aug. 7, rocking a bejeweled bikini and aqua colored hair for the special occasion. The songstress seemed to be living it up to the fullest while dancing to her hit single “Wild Things.” Breezy wasn’t the only one losing his mind over Rihanna’s look — even Pharell Williams, 44, took to social media to swoon!

Breezy and RiRi have been over for years, but the singer re-followed his former flame on IG this March. He also released an epic new jam titled “Pills and Automobiles” on Aug. 4, and fans wildly speculated that he was gushing over his ex with his “Umbrella” lyric. Meanwhile, Drake has been having a blast at the OVO fest, slaying the stage with his lyrical prowess. The rapper’s romance with Rihanna simmered down months ago, after they got matching shark tattoos. Even so, it looks like he’s always got her best interests at heart!

