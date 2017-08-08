Did Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Secretly Get Married? The Truth

Fans were buzzing that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married after he was photographed wearing a band on his left finger over the weekend. So, what’s the deal? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Liam Hemsworth, 27, may have been wearing a band on his wedding finger over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean he’s married to Miley Cyrus, 24. Well, not yet, at least! “When they are [married] everyone will know,” a source close to Miley tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Liam sometimes wears a ring that Miley bought him as kind of a promise ring, but it’s definitely not official yet. They haven’t even seriously started planning anything yet. Neither of them is in a particular hurry, as they’re both focused on their careers right now. Plus, they’re still pretty young, so they figure they have plenty of time.”

Unfortunately, these two have had to spend some time apart recently, as he’s been in New York filming a new movie with Rebel Wilson, while Miley’s back home in California. However, he did reunite with Miley’s mom in Kentucky on Aug. 6, which is when he was caught by TMZ wearing the mysterious ring. While they’re in separate states, though, they’ve made sure to publicly show one another how much they’re missing each other. Miley took to Instagram on the 6th to post a photo with one of her dogs with the caption, “We miss you @liamhemsworth,” and he posted a photo of her on July 26, captioned, “Little girl. Big World. #takemeback.” Awww!

On Aug. 8, Miley announced that she’d be releasing a highly-anticipated album called Younger Now on Sept. 29, and considering she sang all about Liam on the lead single, “Malibu,” we can probably expect to hear a lot more about the relationship when the new songs come out. We’ll be patiently waiting!

