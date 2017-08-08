Nick Jonas Reunites With Ex Delta Goodrem 5 Years After Split: Getting Back Together?

Is Nick Jonas reuniting with an ex more than FIVE years after their breakup?! Check out this new photo he posted with Delta Goodrem that has everyone talking!

Nick Jonas, 24, checked out Daniella Mason’s concert with a bunch of friends on Aug. 7…including his ex-girlfriend, Delta Goodrem, 32! The “Remember I Told You” singer posted a series of photos from the night out on Instagram, including one of himself with Delta, and it has fans talking about the possibility that they might be getting back together. In the pic, Nick and Delta are wearing matching denim-on-denim outfits, and they’re posed with his arm draped over her leg and her arm resting on his shoulder. Hmmmm! These two dated for nine months before breaking up in Feb. 2012, so they’ve certainly had some distance since ending things, but could a romantic reconciliation be possible all these years later!?

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Delta and Nick have been spotted hanging out together lately — they went to the gym, then out to eat, in L.A. just last month. Although they weren’t photographed in the same frame at the time, they were caught walking into the same buildings, and there was no mistaking that they were hanging out. Of course, this could all just be a friendly reunion between exes, but it’s definitely a relationship we’re going to keep on our radar! Nick was just 19 when he dated Delta, and since she’s eight years older than him, the romance was a bit controversial. He’s all grown up now, though!

After he split from Delta, Nick dated Olivia Culpo for two years. They shockingly and unexpectedly broke up in June 2015, and the 24-year-old penned his successful album Last Year Was Complicated, which was released one year later. Despite a fling with Kate Hudson, Nick has been single ever since the Olivia breakup. Well, until now, maybe!

