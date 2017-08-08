Corinne Olympios Reportedly Admits To Mixing Pills & Alcohol Before DeMario Hookup On ‘BiP’

During a reunion show taping for ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Corinne Olympios admitted that she mixed prescription pills and alcohol before hooking up with DeMario Jackson, according to a new report.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s infamous pool hookup will finally be addressed on the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Aug. 14, but details about what led to the raunchy rendezvous are continuing to come out in the days leading up to the premiere. The cast reportedly taped a reunion show on Aug. 5, during which Corinne admitted to mixing prescription pills and alcohol before the hookup, according to TMZ. The site claims that Corinne wouldn’t get specific about what exactly she took, but that she explained the combination of drugs and alcohol caused her to black out, which is why she didn’t remember anything that happened with DeMario.

Production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down earlier this summer after a concerned producer watched footage of Corinne and DeMario in the pool and felt the 24-year-old was not in a state to give consent. Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the situation, but found there was no evidence of sexual assault and that Corinne was capable of knowing what she was doing with DeMario at the time. Filming resumed on June 29, and an extended trailer for the show, which aired during The Bachelorette finale on Aug. 7, revealed that we will see everything that happened between Corinne and DeMario before production was suspended.

Of course, there’s a LOT more to look forward to when season 4 begins — including tons of other cast hookups! Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are seen making out in the trailer, but he also shows interest in Raven Gates. Meanwhile, Dean Unglert tearfully admits to having feelings for two different women and Jasmine Goode makes her rounds with the men. Plus, much more, of course! We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise?