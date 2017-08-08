Is Ciara Pregnant With Russell Wilson’s 2nd Child? Shocking New Report Claims She Is

Less than 4 months after giving birth to a baby girl, a new report claims Ciara is pregnant yet again! If the rumor is true, this would be Ciara & hubby Russell Wilson’s 2nd child together. Find out the alleged details here!

Although Ciara, 31, only gave birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson on April 28, Media Takeout claims the singer is already pregnant! Eager to expand her family with husband Russell Wilson, 28, the report says Ciara is six weeks along, with the publication claiming to have a “ROCK SOLID SOURCE” feeding them this information. Along with their report, the outlet shared a recent photo of Ciara visiting her man at NFL training camp on July 31. In the pic, the mom of two is rocking a loose-fitted black T-shirt dress, which may be why the website is claiming she’s expecting again. Click here to see pics of sweet PDA moments between Ciara and Russell.

However, Ciara was most likely wearing such a baggy ensemble because A. it’s comfortable, and B. she JUST had a baby. Following Ciara on Instagram, fans know the star has admittedly taken longer than she had originally planned to lose some of her baby weight. “I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! 😌… 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack,” the performer posted on social media back in June. A week later she confessed she had not met her goal of losing 10 pounds in one week. “183-175 = 8! Not quite the 10lbs I was aiming for, but these 8lbs will do!” she shared, adding, “Im bout to kill a cheeseburger and brownie today!”

Clearly Ciara isn’t overly concerned about her weight, and we applaud her for that! Creating a human is a HUGE job, and we love that she’s allowing herself to slowly recover on her body’s time. Only time will tell if the star truly IS pregnant again, but we have a feeling she’s just enjoying her time with her newborn and three-year-old son with rapper Future, 33, Future Zahir Wilburn. After all, Ciara made an appearance at Serena Williams‘, 35, baby shower this past weekend and she def looked like she had lost a good amount of baby weight — no bump in sight!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Ciara is already pregnant again?