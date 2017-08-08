Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Want To Protect Son Jack, 4, From The ‘Pain’ Of Their Split

Although Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have split, they’re still teaming up to make sure their son, Jack remains emotionally protected throughout their shocking separation. And, HollywoodLife.com has the details about their family plans.

While we’re all still mourning the relationship that was Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, it’s time to move on. Yes, we know it’s hard, but you’ll be OK. Now, we need to discuss, dare we say it, life after Chris and Anna’s separation; More importantly, how they will co-parent their son, Jack, 4. “Chris and Anna are trying to be especially sensitive and careful about how they deal with their split for the sake of their son, Jack,” a source close to couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Anna and Chris want to make this separation easy and gentle on Jack, who they both want to protect from the inevitable pain of separating parents.” So sad.

So, how will Chris and Anna approach their family dynamic now that they’ve split? — “Chris is sticking around, for now,” our insider says, adding, “This is so he does not disappear suddenly from his son‘s life.” And, like we already told you, Anna and Chris are taking their separation very slow. In fact, we’ve learned that he has yet to move out of their Hollywood Hills home they share with their son. “Anna and Chris are trying to be considerate of each other’s feelings. Chris still has his things at their house that he still considers his home… For now the couple are trying to take things one step at a time and just announcing the separation was difficult and traumatic enough.”

Both Anna and Chris took to social media to announce their split on August 6; with both stars posting late night messages that they decided to separate. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, that Chris’ “massive career success” led to the demise of their marriage. “He is working all the time and it just strained their relationship,” our insider revealed. Ugh.

And, speaking of family dynamics, TMZ has reported that Anna and Chris could not agree on the future of their family; Before the breakup, Anna reportedly wanted to have more kids and set up a home base in LA. However, Chris on the other hand, allegedly was just not ready to commit to such a traditional life. While the reason behind their split still remains a mystery, the speculation that there’s an underlying scandal is at an all time high.

