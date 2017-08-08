Anna Faris & Chris Pratt: Did They Split Over Disagreement About Kids & Family?

It’s no secret that Chris Pratt’s career has skyrocketed in recent years, and a new report claims the success has completely changed his perspective about kids and family. Is this what caused his split from Anna Faris?!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris reportedly could not agree on how they wanted to continue growing their family, and in the end, it caused their marriage to fizzle out, according to a new report from TMZ. The site claims that, before the breakup, Anna wanted to have more kids and set up a home base in L.A., but Chris was just not ready to commit to such a traditional life. When the 38-year-old married Anna in 2009, she was arguably the much bigger star. However, after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World in 2014 and 2015, Chris became a staple in Hollywood, and reportedly wasn’t willing to make any changes in his career to expand his family with Anna,

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Chris’ “massive career success” was the catalyst for the breakup. “He is working all the time and it just strained their relationship,” our insider explained. “As sad as it sounds, they couldn’t make the relationship and his career co-exist.” TMZ’s source adds that Chris wanted to be free to travel the world and work on major movies, so being committed to a life and family in Los Angeles was simply no longer part of his long-term plan. The exes are already parents to a five-year-old son, Jack, who they continue to remain devoted to “both separately and together.”

Anna and Chris shocked fans by announcing their plans for legal separation with late night social media posts on Aug. 6. However, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they are still living together in their family home because he has “not had a chance to move out” yet.

