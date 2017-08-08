Is Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy back in the picture? The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star was seen exiting the hospital two days after giving birth to her third child and RadarOnline has footage of a man they claim is Chris Lopez leaving with her!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, took her bouncing newborn baby boy home from the hospital on Aug. 7, and she had a special guest accompanying her — baby daddy Chris Lopez! The Teen Mom 2 star was spotted leaving Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware with her son around 10:30 a.m. yesterday and RadarOnline.com has posted a video of her exiting with a man they claim is Chris! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF KAILYN AND CHRIS LEAVING THE HOSPITAL.

In the video, you can see a nurse wheeling the reality TV star to her car, as she holds her third child in her lap in a carrier covered with a blanket. Walking in front of Kailyn, and the baby who she has yet to name, is the man Radar claims in Chris. The guy assists Kailyn into the car and they drive back to Kailyn’s house after making a quick Starbucks run! Chris parked his car in the MTV star’s garage and she was seen outside her home once they arrived.

Kailyn gave birth to her and Chris’ child on Aug. 5, making him her third son, after Isaac, 7, (whose father is her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and Lincoln, 3, (whose father is her ex-husband Javi Marroquin). If Chris is the one who was seen leaving the hospital with Kailyn, this marks the first time they have been seen together in public, and could mean he has changed his mind about being involved in the baby’s life. Chris had previously made it clear on social media he wanted nothing to do with his son.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video of Kailyn leaving the hospital? Is it really Chris with her? Let us know below!