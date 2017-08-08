Chloe Grace Moretz Slams Kim Kardashian As ‘Sad’ For Pushing Girl-On Girl Hate

Although Chloe Grace Moretz and Kim Kardashian’s social media feud ended last year, Chloe’s not letting it go. In a new interview, the actress slammed Kim as ‘sad’ for going after her on Twitter back in 2016. Is this round 2?

Let’s rewind back to March 2016 — Kim Kardashian, 36, was bleach blonde and had just broken the internet with her completely nude selfie. And, Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, wasn’t a fan. The young actress tweeted right at Kim and said, “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.” After Kim fought back and claimed that no one knew who Chloe was, the feud simmered down… until now.

“It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” Chloe, who hasn’t spoken to Kim since, tells HL‘s sister site, Variety. “There’s a lot of woman–on–woman hate,” Chloe declared. Although the actress probably had good intentions with her comments about her past spat with Kim, there’s no doubt some fans will proclaim that she just reignited the feud. And, you know Kim has no zero problems with calling out her haters on social media. Remember when she exposed Taylor Swift, 27, on Snapchat after Tay got into it with Kanye West, 40. Now, that was brutal.

Although Kim and Chloe’s tit or tat took place over one year ago, their feud attracted other celebs who were happy to weigh in. To remind you, Kim replied to Chloe [at the time], calling her “judgmental.” Kim’s comments pulled in fans, who rallied behind her, claiming that Chloe had body-shamed Kim! Needless to say, the conversation became a bigger topic than Kim’s nude selfie.

Young Hollywood actresses, Abigail Breslin, 21, and Bella Thorne, 19, who, like Kim, is known for her outspoken social media antics, sided with the reality star. Both stars sounded off on Twitter, where they said that a woman should be allowed express their bodies and women should support each other’s individual choices.

And, you know it wouldn’t be a true social media spat without a Kardashian sister stepping in to defend their family. Khloe Kardashian, 33, took a direct shot at Chloe when she posted risque photos of the actress while filming Neighbors 2; claiming that Chloe was being hypocritical with her words about Kim. Khloe justified her tweets by saying that although she doesn’t bully, she has an “animal instinct” to protect and defend her family. And, that’s the motto the Kardashians have always followed.

Chloe later denied “slut-shaming” Kim on Twitter. However, she stood by her words, claiming that women with a platform should be teaching their young women to offer up more than just their bodies. She later seemed to bury the hatchet when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on May 9. However, did Chloe just resurrect her feud with Kim? — HollywoodLifers, YOU weigh in!