International Cat Day: See Taylor Swift & More Stars With Their Adorable Kitties

Meow! It’s International Cat Day, so we’re taking a look at our favorite celeb cat lovers. From Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran and Macklemore, there’s so many!

If you don’t love cats, we can’t be friends. That’s why I’m so excited to share that there are plenty of cat friendly celebs in the world. Of course everyone knows that Taylor Swift, 27, is Hollywood’s biggest and baddest (aka coolest) cat lady, but did you know her buddy, Ed Sheeran, 26, is too? Yup, it’s true! And we’re not quite sure if Ed was always a cat lady at heart or if spending so much time with Taylor’s kitties, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, swayed him. We also don’t care — because we’re just happy to hear he loves cats! After all, August 8 is International Cat Day (not to be confused with National Cat Day on October 29).

But it doesn’t end with Taylor and Ed. Young stars like Debby Ryan and Bella Thorne are cat lovers, too. Then there are the odd celebs you definitely wouldn’t expect to be so into cats: Macklemore and Norman Reedus. Not only does Macklemore love his adorable cat, Cairo, a whole bunch, but he also made an Instagram for it. @CairoTheKat has over 76,000 followers and counting! The Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus, has an all-black cat with a totally cool name: Eye In The Dark. In the past, Norman has referred to Eye In The Dark as his “best friend”. Are you swooning yet? Because you should totally be swooning.

Other stars who love cats and aren’t afraid to show it include: Ian Somerhalder, Ricky Gervais, Cee Lo Green, Katy Perry, Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, and more. We’re wishing them a very happy International Cat Day, whatever that entails!

