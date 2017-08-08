Rachel Lindsay Reveals If She’ll Take Bryan Abasolo’s Name & How Many Kids They Want

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay are taking their time getting to know each other more now that ‘The Bachelorette’ is over — but that doesn’t mean they’re not already planning for the future.

America watched the happy couple, Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay get engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette on August 7, but they’re already talking about what’s next. The pair appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan on August 8 and were asked about their next steps. They know they want a winter wedding, and that they’ll be living “somewhere together,” although they haven’t yet decided on where yet — she’s from Dallas, Texas and he’s from Miami, Florida.

As for kids, Bryan said he wants three, while she wants four — but this isn’t surprising. We spoke with her at the taping of Men Tell All that she wants “all the babies” and is up for giving birth or looking into adoption! She said that she and her fiancé have been talking about the future and she joked that she “better be” a mother soon!

Rachel also admitted she doesn’t want to keep her last name. “I’m gonna take his last name,” she told Ryan Seacrest and guest host Rita Ora, while keeping her eyes on her new man, Bryan sitting next to her. Without thinking, he pulled her up hand and kissed it. He’s all about the affection; following the finale, he took to Instagram to share photo of his proposal, set to “Back At One,” and wrote quite the caption.

“No longer do I have to hide the fact that you are and always have been the one for me! No longer do I have to keep secret how in love with you I truly am from the rest of the world,” he wrote. “Every single day literally gets better and better with you and reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason. We’ve gone through so much…the ups, the downs, the challenges…but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that’s what will continue to carry us through into our future.”

