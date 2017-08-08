Rachel Lindsay’s New Fiance Gushes Over Her In Adorable IG Post: ‘I Promise To Cherish You Forever’

Rachel Lindsay’s fiancee is one hell of a romantic. The winner of this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ took to Instagram after the Aug. 7 finale to profess his love for his future wife and his message will make you melt!

Rachel Lindsay, 32, knows how to pick ’em! The bachelorette handed out her final rose to the lucky Bryan Abasolo on the show’s season finale on Aug. 7 — and he could not be happier. The Bachelorette contestant, who successfully proposed to Rachel in the episode (and again on the live After the Final Rose special) took to Instagram later that night so he could finally publicly declare his love for his new fiancee! Click here to see pics of the finale.

“@therachlindsay Rachel ❤️ my love, my rock!!” Bryan captioned an IG video of a still image of himself proposing to Rachel during the finale, set to Brian McKnight‘s “Back At One.” “It’s felt like forever, but the wait is finally over!!! 🙏🏼 No longer do I have to hide the fact that you are and always have been the one for me! No longer do I have to keep secret how in love w you I truly am from the rest of the world! Hearing you say ‘yes’ on the top of that castle in Spain was the greatest moment of my life! I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months.” Okay, tearing up a little bit here.

“Every single day literally gets better and better with you and reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason,” he continued. “We’ve gone through so much…the ups, the downs, the challenges…but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that’s what will continue to carry us through into our future. I can’t wait to start our new life together full of fun and adventure! I am so blessed and lucky to have you and I promise to cherish you forever! I love you baby! ❤️😍💍 #whenyouknowyouknow #thebacheloretteabc #bachelornation”

Okay, now we’re bawling. We are so happy for Rachel and Bryan and glad to see they are already taking advantage of their new found freedom and ability to show off some PDA! Shortly after posting that beautiful message Bryan shared a shot of himself and Rachel kissing while holding champagne on a plane at LAX. “On cloud 9,” he wrote. Swoon!

