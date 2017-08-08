‘The Bachelorette’: Bryan Shades Peter After Rachel Finale Drama — He Was ‘Wishy-Washy’

Bryan Abasolo has a few words for Peter Kraus! While heading to ‘GMA’ after ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Bryan totally dissed Peter as ‘wishy-washy’ and ‘indecisive!’ The shade is real!

When Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, 45, asked Bryan Abasolo, 37, asked if he had crossed paths with Peter Kraus, 31, during the Aug. 7 live finale portion of The Bachelorette, Bryan had something to say to his former contestant. “I actually didn’t meet with Peter last night, but I saw the final episode and yeah, as a man, you feel a little frustration of how she was treated in the position she was put in for the simple fact that here I am, you know, totally committed, totally invested, totally ready to start a real future with this woman,” he said via FaceTime with Rachel by his side. “And then on the other end, you know, you have someone who’s indecisive, wishy-washy, and at the same time he’s telling her he’s in love with her and will propose. So, you know, it was just tough to watch.”

Look at Bryan coming in with that diss! Rachel and Peter’s breakup on the finale was definitely one of the most dramatic TV splits ever. She called the breakup really “frustrating.” Peter admitted during the finale that he wasn’t ready to propose to Rachel in Spain, but he was willing to pop the question because that’s what Rachel wanted. That’s when Rachel realized that she actually didn’t want him to propose.

“At that point, I knew that he wasn’t the one for me,” Rachel said on GMA. “It was really important for me to not have two men standing up there at the end. If I knew what I was going to do, then I wanted to send that person home the night before.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rachel made the right decision? Let us know!