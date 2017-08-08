Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Delay Court Date To ‘Work Toward Resolution’: Back Together?

It’s only been weeks since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna went to war; he exposed her naked photos and she took him to court. However, now, they’re trying to work things out! So, why the change of heart?

First comes war and then comes court date postponements? — That’s the case for Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29! The tumultuous exes have decided to push back their court date, which was originally set for August 8 for Chyna to go through with her restraining order against Rob. However, Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55, has confirmed that Chyna and Rob are attempting to work through things before heading to court. “We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Bloom tells Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.” Wow!

Well, now, that was a quick turn of events from just a few weeks ago when the pair were going at it on social media. So, are they getting back together? — Not so fast. While they may be working toward civil ground, Chyna’s legal team didn’t mention anything about a romantic reconciliation. And, we have a feeling that that’s not a foreseeable option at this point.

Speaking of working things out, both Chyna and Rob have been adamant about amicably co-parenting their baby girl, Dream, [9 months]. And, a source tells the mag that they’re doing just fine when it comes to their child. “They co-parent pretty well in terms of scheduling,” the insider says. “They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.” That’s amazing!

As you may know, Rob went on a social media rant on July 5, where he posted naked photos of Chyna to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos have since been removed, with Rob’s Instagram account being shut down. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people, as well as claiming she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures, which he said he paid for.

After her nude photos went viral, Chyna hired Hollywood powerhouse attorney, Lisa Bloom, to represent her in a legal case against Rob. And, Bloom delivered. Just days after Rob’s tirade, Chyna scored a victory in an LA court, July 10, when she was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob. The order forbids Rob from coming within 100 feet of Chyna and posting about her on social media. As mentioned above, they were both due in court August 8, to address whether the restraining order would be permanent or not.

Rob has been radio silent since he launched his social media attack on Chyna. Nonetheless, he too hired a Hollywood heavyweight attorney; Robert Shapiro, 74, who formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70. It’s also been reported that Rob has been receiving counseling since the incident.

