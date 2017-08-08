Barbara Cook Dead: Broadway Mourns The Passing Of A Legend — See Tweets

Barbara Cook, an iconic Broadway actress and singer, died at 89 years old on Aug. 8 from respiratory failure. Josh Groban and more stars have taken to Twitter to mourn the legend — see their heartfelt messages here.

Broadway legend Barbara Cook, who starred in The Music Man, She Loves Me, Candide and many more musicals, died today, Aug. 8, at her home in New York City. The community has quickly offered their condolences, with Josh Groban, Lea Salonga and more stars tweeting.

“A friend. A mentor. A master. I will forever be grateful for the warmth she showed me on and off the stage. Rest in peace,” Josh Groban wrote, sharing a photo of him and Barbara, who won a Tony Award for playing Marian the Librarian in the Broadway hit The Music Man. “Rest In Peace, Barbara Cook,” Lea Salonga tweeted. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt also thanked her for her contributions to Broadway; you can see all of the tweets below.

Apart from her impressive Broadway career, Barbara also released numerous concert albums over the years, including Barbara Cook’s Broadway, Barbara Cook at the Met and Mostly Sondheim: Live at Carnegie Hall. The icon is survived by her son Adam LeGrant, and our hearts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

A friend. A mentor. A master. I will forever be grateful for the warmth she showed me on and off the stage. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mAacqH0z3U — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 8, 2017

Rest In Peace, Barbara Cook. https://t.co/OQcqHFPUwc — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 8, 2017

Thank you Barbara Cook for the beautiful songs, the indelible characters, and the masterful storytelling. Heaven must sound glorious today. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 8, 2017

So sad to read this! One of the truly great artists & lovely being! Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89 https://t.co/Z979NOGkQY — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 8, 2017

Some heavenly choir just gained a most magnificent voice – and we have lost the great Barbara Cook https://t.co/IySz8HF8hP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2017

A legend. Rest sweetly Barbara Cook. A Dulcet voice like no other — Billy Joe Kiessling (@buhbuhbilly) August 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Barbara’s friends and family below.