Nick Viall Congratulates His Ex Rachel Lindsay & Her New Fiance On Their Engagement

Nick Viall is spreading the love! The former bachelor took to Twitter after the ‘Bachelorette’ finale on Aug. 7 to wish his ex Rachel Lindsay and her brand new fiancee all the best! See his sweet message here.

Nick Viall, 36, wants only the best for his ex! On Aug. 7, Rachel Lindsay, 32, finally chose her prince charming, Bryan Abasolo, on the season finale of The Bachelorette and it was amazing! We couldn’t be happier for Rach, and neither could Nick, who dated Rachel while she was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. Nick, having appeared on the Bachelor franchise four different times before finding his own soulmate, Vanessa Grimaldi, clearly knows what it takes to make it through the difficult process and seems genuinely thrilled for his old flame! Click here to see pics of Bachelor and Bachelorette couples!

“Congratulations to Rachel and Bryan on your engagement!” Nick wrote in a tweet he posted after the finale aired and the world found out who Rachel had chosen. “All the best on your new life together!” That is such a sweet message coming from an ex, especially when it’s an ex who you went through this same experience with! Though Nick and many others couldn’t be happier for Rach and Bryan, some fans were quick to take sides and a large group rallied behind runner-up Peter Kraus, saying that he really should have been the one Rachel ended up with. Many believed that, even though Peter wasn’t ready to get engaged, he was the one for her.

But Rachel has made her choice and seems to be so thrilled — so we are thrilled for her! On the After the Rose special fans got their first look at Bryan and Rachel as a couple and the gorgeous Niel Lane engagement ring he picked out for her. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!

Congratulations to Rachel and Bryan on your engagement! All the best on your new life together! — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 8, 2017

