Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green ‘Madly In Love’ & Are Open To Marriage, Babies, & More

He’s not even divorced yet, but Jeremy Meeks is already thinking marriage and kids with Chloe Green, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. The Hot Felon and his new girlfriend are head over heels in love!

Jeremy Meeks made it clear to his girlfriend, Chloe [Green], that he loves kids and is totally open to having more children one day — and hopefully with her. They have already told each other ‘I love you,’ enjoy spending every day together, and also love traveling the world together,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their mutual love for fashion brought them together and Jeremy made it clear to Chloe that once his divorce is finalized he would love to give marriage another shot with the right woman. They are both madly in love right now and Jeremy feels like this is the happiest he has ever been in a relationship. Things with Chloe are easy and natural for Jeremy, which is a refreshing change for the guy who has been through many challenges in life.” made it clear to his girlfriend,], that he loves kids and is totally open to having more children one day — and hopefully with her. They have already told each other ‘I love you,’ enjoy spending every day together, and also love traveling the world together,” a source close to the couple toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Their mutual love for fashion brought them together and they have been inseparable since made it clear to Chloe that once his divorce is finalized he would love to give marriage another shot with the right woman. They are both madly in love right now andfeels like this is the happiest he has ever been in a relationship. Things with Chloe are easy and natural forwhich is a refreshing change for the guy who has been through many challenges in life.”

Whoa! Talk about moving fast! Jeremy and Topshop heiress Chloe just got together in July, when he was spotted making out with her on a yacht in Turkey — while still very married to wife Melissa Meeks. Poor Melissa only found out about the cheating when the rest of the internet did. She went off on him, understandably, and they announced their legal separation. Since then, Jeremy’s flaunted his relationship with Chloe publicly. It certainly looks like they’re “madly in love,” judging from their frequent PDA!

Jeremy has one son with Melissa, 7-year-old Jeremy Jr. In the documents filed for their legal separation, Jeremy requested joint custody of his son. In a July 9 interview, Melissa revealed that she was planning on filing for divorce, but was worried that ending the marriage would hurt their kids (she has a son, 11-year-old Robert, from a previous marriage). Jeremy didn’t waste any time filing those separation papers, though.

