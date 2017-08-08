Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green ‘Madly In Love’ & Are Open To Marriage, Babies, & More
He’s not even divorced yet, but Jeremy Meeks is already thinking marriage and kids with Chloe Green, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. The Hot Felon and his new girlfriend are head over heels in love!
Whoa! Talk about moving fast! Jeremy and Topshop heiress Chloe just got together in July, when he was spotted making out with her on a yacht in Turkey — while still very married to wife Melissa Meeks. Poor Melissa only found out about the cheating when the rest of the internet did. She went off on him, understandably, and they announced their legal separation. Since then, Jeremy’s flaunted his relationship with Chloe publicly. It certainly looks like they’re “madly in love,” judging from their frequent PDA!
Jeremy has one son with Melissa, 7-year-old Jeremy Jr. In the documents filed for their legal separation, Jeremy requested joint custody of his son. In a July 9 interview, Melissa revealed that she was planning on filing for divorce, but was worried that ending the marriage would hurt their kids (she has a son, 11-year-old Robert, from a previous marriage). Jeremy didn’t waste any time filing those separation papers, though.
