Anna Faris Has Been ‘Crying Daily’ Since Announcing Divorce From Chris Pratt

In the aftermath of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ separation announcement, new EXCLUSIVE details have emerged on how the A-list couple is dealing with the painful decision!

Do you have a pulse? Then you likely broke down when you discovered that Hollywood’s most adorable couple, Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, have decided to get a divorce. While we attempt to grasp the shocking news, our insider has learned how the recently separated couple are coping with the fallout from their announcement. “Infidelity was not an issue in the split between Chris and Anna, who are dealing with their separation as amicably as possible,” a source close to the couple shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They still talk daily and are on good terms, not vicious, mad or angry at each other like so many high-profile divorces.”

Our insider went on to say that Chris and Anna’s top priority is supporting each other and their son Jack Pratt, 4, during this painful time of transition. “Instead they are taking a page out of Gwyneth [Paltrow, 44] and Chris Martin‘s, 40, ‘conscious uncoupling’ book and are trying to be as good to each other as possible as they begin to move forward with the divorce paperwork. Their main concern continues to be the best parents they can for their son during this challenging time.” That cannot be easy! Especially with the whole world watching.

“Anna has been crying daily since the split and is leaning heavily on her family for support during this difficult time,” the source shares, before adding that, “Chris has turned to some of his closer guy friends, who have been through similar situations, for advice and guidance.” Just devastating. Take a look back at this adorable couple’s cutest moments right here.

