Andy Samberg Secretly Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Joanna Newsom — A Baby Girl

We did not see this one coming! Andy Samberg is officially a father after his wife Joanna Newsom gave birth to their 1st child. Here’s the impressive part though, fans didn’t even know Joanna was pregnant!

Andy Samberg, 38, majorly surprised fans on Aug. 8 when his rep revealed to Us Weekly that he and his wife Joanna Newsom, 35, are brand new parents! The actor’s rep told the publication that the couple welcomed a baby girl, but no other details — such as birthdate and name — are available at this time. Andy and Joanna, who are known for being uber private, kept Joanna’s pregnancy under wraps and also didn’t publicly announce the arrival of their little one. So while we’re dying to know more about the infant, we’re not holding our breath! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Back in December 2015, Joanna, who’s a musician, told Larry King that she and Andy definitely had babies on the brain. “Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head,” she said. She also couldn’t help gushing about her man, saying he’s the entire package! “He’s my favorite person in the world. He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment,” she said. “He’s probably the biggest superfan of my music.” Aw!

Andy and his pianist wife got engaged after five years of dating when the Saturday Night Live star popped the question in February 2013. They tied the knot later that year in September at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California. From the beginning, Andy was smitten with Joanna — even before they formally met! Us reported at the time that they were introduced through mutual friends and that “he liked her music and would go to her shows.” “He had the biggest crush on her,” a source for the mag revealed.

Joanna was also a fan of Andy’s work! “She respects what he does with his songs,” the Us insider added. “She’s so proud of everything that he has accomplished.” Congrats again, Andy and Joanna!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Andy and Joanna kept the pregnancy a secret? Congratulate the happy couple below!