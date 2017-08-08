Hit it, Seal! The singer was a guest judge on the Aug. 8 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and he used his authority to give the coveted Golden Buzzer to singer Johnny Manuel after he crushed a Stevie Wonder cover!

It takes a lot to impress Seal, but America’s Got Talent contestant Johnny Manuel, 32, was able to do it! On the show’s Aug. 8 episode, Johnny came before judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Judge Cuts guest judge Seal, Heidi’s ex-husband, to perform “Lately” by Stevie Wonder. And, as anyone who saw his first audition would expect, he totally crushed it. The performance completely blew all the judges away — except for Simon! But all that ended up mattering was what Seal thought, because he was the one who gave him the coveted Golden Buzzer!

Everyone but Simon completely adored the singer’s smooth rendition of his idol’s song. “I like Johnny, when you do something we don’t expect,” Simon said. “Whereas I’ve heard a lot of people sing Stevie Wonder like that. Just give me 30 seconds of the song you sang before, ‘I Have Nothing.'” Once Johnny belted out just a few bars of that track, he won Simon over and sealed the deal with Seal! Click here to see photos of AGT season 12.

“You know Johnny you have such an incredible voice, it’s undeniable,” Seal said after his performance. “You hit notes that I could only dream of. I was always taught that you have to be ready at every situation, you never know when opportunity is going to knock on your door. Simon said, give me something a cappella, and you didn’t flinch. You just gave an incredible rendition. And so I’m gonna have to –” Seal said, holding his hand over the Golden Buzzer. “I’m gonna have to –” he said again, as the audience cheered him on loudly. Then he finally hit the buzzer and everyone went wild!

Johnny looked absolutely overwhelmed and thanked Seal profusely for his decision. “It’s the best feeling ever!” he said, as he thanked Seal. The singer, who used to go by Lil Johnny, toured with acts like *NSYNC, Jermaine Dupri and more in the ’90s, but was dropped from his label and gave up singing. He decided to come on the show to pursue his music career once more and is definitely on his way to stardom again!

