‘AGT’ Recap: Heidi Klum’s Ex-Husband Seal Joins The Panel For Emotional Judge Cuts

Nothing like a pair of friendly exes! Heidi Klum and Seal, who divorced in 2012, sat side by side for the last night of Judge Cuts on ‘America’s Got Talent’! Find out who you’ll be seeing in the live show next week!

Heidi Klum and her ex-husband Seal sat side-by-side in tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent, but don’t worry, these co-parenting, friendly exes didn’t steal the show! It was the incredible acts for the last round of judge cuts that were so fantastic. From dancer Merrick Hanna to the inspiring singer Kechi, the judges had some tough decisions to make, but we finally have our full group of acts for the live shows! First, a recap of this evening’s performances!

The A Capella group In the Stairwell was coming off Howie Mandel‘s “No” in the audition round, so they had a lot of proving to do! The Air Force Academy students performed N*SYNC‘s hit “Bye Bye Bye” and were able to change Howie’s mind. But, will it be deal or no deal for In The Stairwell?!

Henry Richardson, 15, then took the stage. After having Heidi sign a card, he placed the deck in Seal’s hands and said he’d pull out the card Heidi signed. While Henry didn’t pull out Heidi’s signed card, he pulled out a King and noted that the King was holding a snack — the same one he had given to Howie before starting the trick. Howie opened the snack, and inside the Pop Tart was Heidi’s card! The judges were obviously impressed and in utter disbelief! We’re hoping to see Henry again very soon!

Sirqus Alfon, a trio of men who Simon Cowell hated the first time around, had their second chance to impress the Brit. Dressed in pastel suits, the men used their big holographic screen to record the audience doing a variety of movements. Then, they replayed the video and put it to music in an impressive performance. The men were able to turn Simon around and had the rest of the judges on their feet clapping! Seal even offered the drummer a gig if things on AGT didn’t work out… we’ll see!

DaNell and Greater Works, the incredible chorus we fell in love with during their audition, graced us with their presence once more. Singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” the 42-person choir brought the whole crowd, especially Seal, to their feet and singing along. Simon was at a loss of words, which makes me think this definitely won’t be the last time we see DaNell and Greater Works!

Pompeyo Family Dogs performed next, with the Pompeyo family of three and their stunning, talented poodles performing a number of amazing tricks! Going with the theme “Pompeyo’s Ranch,” the family dressed as cowboys and cowgirls and the dogs leaped through hula hoops, jumped rope and climbed ladders during the amazing performance.

Johnny Manuel, 32, who was known in his younger years as Lil Johnny when he was touring with *NYSYNC, returned to the stage to chase his dream of being a singer. Serenading the audience with Stevie Wonder‘s hit “Lately,” Johnny showed off his amazing vocals. All of the judges loved his performance, except for Simon who made Johnny give him one more song because “nobody is can sing Stevie Wonder better than Stevie Wonder.” After Johnny belted out another soulful hit, each judge was on their feet applauding the former child star. Seal was so impressed, he gave Johnny his long-awaited Golden Buzzer! We can’t wait to see him in the live shows!

Contortionist Maria Popazova performed in a see-through, airlifted split ball, while her husband, also a competitor looked on. Simon gave Maria an X, while Mel B couldn’t disagree more. There wasn’t much time to waist because Maxim Popazova needed to take the stage. The balancing performer did a chair climbing act that made up for his wife’s mediocre performance.

Remember Merrick Hanna, who did the incredible robotic dancer who told the story of his childhood toy through his movements? Well, we finally get to see him, again! The 12-year-old promised a more upbeat and energetic performance and he delivered! Dancing to “Something Wild” by Lindsay Sterling ft. Andrew McMahon, Merrick’s moves were just as on-point as they were in his first audition.

There was one incredible performance after another, but above all, Kechi, 27, captured our hearts. The sole plane crash survivor who stole the judges attention during her auditions returned to the stage with a passionate rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. Seal had tears in his eyes as he stood for Kechi following her performance. “Strength through vulnerability. There was no greater example of that than what you’ve shown,” Seal said before running on stage to hug Kechi. “Do you know how beautiful you are right now?” he whispered before the two walked off stage. It was a stunning moment that you’d only find on AGT.

In The Stairwell,The Pompeyo Family, DaNell & Greater Works, Merrick Hanna, Artyon & Paige, and Kechi will be in the live shows! Unfortunately, the rest of the acts were sent home, but we know there’s an AMAZING roster for the live shows this season!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the AGT live shows? Make sure you tune in for the kick off of the AGT LIVE SHOW on Tuesday, August 15, starting at 8 PM ET!