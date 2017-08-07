Yung Mazi’s Ex-GF Kat Stacks Claims ‘Friends’ Killed Him At ‘Gas Station’ — See Tweets

OMG! A woman who claims to have dated local Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi before his tragic death on Aug. 6, now claims he was murdered by his own friends at a gas station. See her shocking tweets, here!

Are Yung Mazi‘s own friends responsible for his tragic death on August 6? That’s what his alleged ex-girlfriend, Kat Stacks, is saying on Twitter. Kat, who claims she “lived and slept with Mazi for 1 year” before his death, told her followers that Yung Mazi’s friends called her one hour after his death and claimed they killed him at a gas station in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta. “Get out of my comments you dumb f***ing slut bitches !!!! His friends just called me & told me they killed Mazi 1 hour ago at the gas station,” she tweeted on Aug. 6. But even so, her followers seemed to doubt her tweet. She, however, insists they dated. “I use to live and sleep with Mazi for 1 year , so all the bulls*** y’all talking about can go out the window,” she tweeted, before adding, “Lmao he was my BOYFRIEND and we LIVED together for 1 year. Get it straight…”

It’s not clear if Kat Stacks is telling the truth, as she has no proof that Mazi’s friends allegedly killed him. These claims are only based on tweets she’s been posting. But what we do know, and what we’ve previously told you, is that Yung Mazi, an up and coming rapper in Atlanta, was shot and killed on Aug. 6. Police responded to a shooting in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community and found the rapper had been shot multiple times. At this time, the shooter has not yet been identified, but he is said to have “dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly in a bun.” The male shooter was also “wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting.” When he’s eventually identified, we’ll then know is Kat Stacks was telling the truth.

Following his death, the Atlanta PD released a statement EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com: “At approximately 8:55 p.m. on August 6, 2017, officers responded to the area of 2012 Hosea L Williams Dr. NE regarding a male shot. It was later confirmed that a 31 year old male sustained several gunshot wounds resulting in his death. At the present time there are no suspects in custody. The incident report is being completed and is not yet available, you are welcome to check back with us. The investigation is ongoing.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kat Stacks for more comments, but we have not heard back yet.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Yung Mazi’s friends killed him? Tell us how you feel about Kat Stacks’ tweets below.