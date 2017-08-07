Yung Mazi’s Death: Did ‘Flashing His Wealth’ Make Him A ‘Target’?

Yung Mazi spent as much of his rap career getting shot as he did making music. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his love of flaunting his cash and bling could have been the reason behind his Aug. 6 murder.

By his own estimation, rapper Yung Mazi had been shot ten times in his short life. A gunman finally succeeded in killing the 31-year-old the night of Aug. 6 as he was leaving at Atlanta pizza place. Mazi — real name Jibril Abdur-Rahman — had already been shot once in the past eight months and his murder could have been a successful follow-up. “Mazi’s death feels like a second go-around on a failed hit. The way he was targeted not once, but twice within a year is very suspicious. He wasn’t a quiet person when it came to flashing his wealth or his jewelry and people knew how much he loved to show off. I think that caught up to him,” a friend tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Mazi was fond of showing off pics of himself counting his Benjamins and flaunting super expensive bling. In a 2016 interview with DJ Smallz, he was asked why he kept getting shot, as at the time he was recovering from a 2015 shooting. “I might walk around with a quarter million dollars’ worth of jewelry on,” he bragged. Click here for pics of Yung Mazi.

At the time he had just released his aptly titled mixtape Physical Therapy after detailing how he’d finally gone through enough PT to be out of a wheelchair. After that shooting he responded in a social media video and implied that he was definitely a target, saying, “Public Service Announcement…from my legs. My legs done had enough. So, tell your shooters start aiming for some s*** that’s gonna kill somebody.”

Before his murder, he was most recently shot on Dec. 27 while eating inside an Atlanta Waffle House when a lone gunman walked in and put one bullet in his chest. He survived that shooting in which he yet again appeared to be targeted. Even though it seems someone really had it out for Mazi, he gave back to the ATL neighborhood with his Head 1st barbershop. “Everyone around him loved him and he had a lot of love for his community and even opened a barbershop where he provided discounted cuts to kids. No one deserves to be gunned down like that even if they have haters who want what they have. It’s a sad situation,” our insider adds.

