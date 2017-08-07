Yung Mazi Dead: Young Rapper Shot & Killed In Atlanta

Local Atlanta rapper, Yung Mazi, was shot to death on Aug. 6 in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta. The rapper was tragically shot multiple times in front of a pizza restaurant.

Yung Mazi, an up-and-coming rapper and Kevin Gates affiliate, was shot and killed on Aug. 6, sources confirmed to Atlanta’s 11Alive. Police responded to a shooting in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community at around 8:55 p.m. and found the rapper had been shot multiple times in front of a pizza restaurant called Urban Pie. Police have released a description of the shooter, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They say the shooter is male and “has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly in a bun.” At the time of the shooting, he was also “wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting.”

Police have not officially revealed that Yung Mazi was the victim, but social media lit up with tributes to the young rapper. In a news conference on Aug. 6, police reportedly said that “the victim was targeted. We have very little to go on at this point in time.”

On the same day of his death, Yung Mazi posted a shocking Instagram photo and caption. “@bmgsunny @omarbwa@doit4mucho real brothers ❤️❤️❤️ ready to die bout all of em don’t play wit what I love,” he wrote. Yung Mazi was also shot at a Waffle House in Dec. 2016. He was shot 3 times and survived. After the shooting, he tweeted: “God made me bulletproof.” His death is truly a tragedy. Check out some of the Twitter tributes to the young rapper below:

LONG LIVE YUNG MAZI THAT SHIT JUST FCKED ME #OnGod 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/pvQiujbnnz — JG milliondollarkidd (@JoseGuapo) August 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Yung Mazi , You With Allah Now Ahk. 😔 Today Was a Tragedy — $carfo Da Plug (@ScarfoDaPlug) August 7, 2017

Damn man I can't believe they just killed yung mazi smh Rest In Peace to my dog — Yego (@NoLuvRadio) August 7, 2017

WTF!!! RIP YUNG MAZI MAN SMH — joseph davinci (@josephdavinci_) August 7, 2017

RIP Yung Mazi. May Allah allow you into Paradise. I know the Ahkis on the Eastside taking that one hard. — $100,000,000.00 (@ChampagneMalc) August 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Yung Mazi’s family and friends in the comments below.